Students take out march to spread Swami Vivekananda’s message

January 13, 2023

Mysuru: Marking Swami Vivekananda’s 160th birth anniversary, which is celebrated across the country as National Youth Day, hundreds of students accompanied the ‘Viveka Yuva Jagruti Ratha Yatra’ organised under the joint aegis of Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala and Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE), Yadavagiri on Thursday.

Sri Ramakrishna Ashram President Swami Muktidanandaji launched the march by offering floral tributes to the statue of Swami Vivekananda at Cheluvamba Park opposite Akashavani, Yadavagiri, KRS road.

Speaking on the occasion, Swami Muktidanandaji said that the day is a memorable one as it is a day to remember the spiritual and social messages of Swami Vivekananda, who had lot of hopes on youth power.

The student band troupe seen during the procession to mark National Youth Day on Jan. 12.

Noting that the National Youth Day must not be limited just for celebration, he said that the celebration must also enlighten the soul of youths as it is the youths who are the driving force of the country. He called upon the youths to make a pledge for saving the honour and dignity of the country and to have trust in the almighty and the power of soul.

The procession, in which hundreds of students took part, passed through Paduvarahalli, Mathrumandali Circle and Vontikoppal before culminating at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala. Students from many city schools including Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala, CFTRI School, Mahajana High school, Sri Viveka Vidyalaya, Sadvidya, Marimallappa, Nirmala Convent, St. Joseph’s schools and Government Schools in Yadavagiri, Vontikoppal and Paduvarahalli.

Swami Shivakantanandaji, Swami Mahamedanandaji, Swami Yukteshanandaji and others were present.