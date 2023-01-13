Legal Aid Defense Counsel Office inaugurated in city

January 13, 2023

National Lok Adalat to be held on Feb. 11

Mysuru: In yet another measure to provide legal assistance to citizens, the Office of the Legal Aid Defense Counsel started functioning from today at ADR Centre in new Court Complex at Malalavadi (Jayanagar).

Principal District and Sessions Court Judge M.L. Raghunath inaugurated the Office by cutting the tape. The Office has a team of five advocates, who under the leadership of senior advocate M.S. Naveen, will provide legal aid for free to everyone whose annual income is less than Rs. 3 lakh. These advocates are initially appointed for a one-year period and cannot do private legal practice in a Court of Law during this period.

Lok Adalat on Feb.11

The first National Lok Adalat of the new year 2023 will be held in all City and District Courts on Feb.11.

Announcing this at a press meet at the Court Complex at Malalavadi (Jayanagar) here this morning, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge M.L. Raghunath said that the National Lok Adalat, which is an alternative Dispute Redressal Mechanism, is being held under the aegis of Mysuru District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), as per the directions of National Legal Services Authority, New Delhi and Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, Bengaluru.

Pointing out that there are a total of 1,12,113 cases pending at City, District and Taluk Courts, Judge Raghunath said that 34,927 of them have been identified for disposal through negotiation, mediation or compromise.

Noting that it has been planned to take up over 10,000 cases in Feb.11 Lok Adalat, which chiefly include Motor Vehicle Accident claims, Compoundable criminal

cases, cases under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act (Cheque Bounce cases), Pre-litigation Cases, Domestic Disputes, Domestic Disharmony and Marital Disputes etc., he appealed the litigants and members of the public to make use of this opportunity to amicably solve their long-pending cases.

Earlier, Judge M.L. Raghunath presented the Certificate of Appreciation issued by High Court Judge Justice B. Veerappa, who is also the Executive Chairman of Karnataka Legal Services Authority, Bengaluru, to Mysore Bar Association President M. Mahadevaswamy.

The letter is in appreciation to the Mysore Bar Association for its contribution in settlement / disposal of cases and the overwhelming co-operation extended by the Bar members for the grand success of the National Lok Adalats held in Mysuru.

Senior Civil Judge Devaraj Bhute, who is also the Member-Secretary of DLSA, Mysore Bar Association President M. Mahadevaswamy, Secretary Umesh, Joint Secretary P.S. Nagesh, Senior advocate Malappa and others were present on the occasion.