Govt. gives nod to prepare DPR for Peripheral Ring Road

January 13, 2023

MUDA’s proposal to hire Project Consultant to prepare DPR okayed

Mysuru: The proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) in the outskirts of Mysuru has got a fresh push with the Urban Development Department giving its consent to the proposal of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to invite tender to appoint a Project Consultant for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR).

In a recent notification dated Dec. 16, 2022, from the Office of Under Secretary to the Government, Development Authority and Town Planning Service, Urban Development Department, it has been given a go ahead with five strictures to be followed.

According to the copy of the notification, the tender should be invited on the lines of — Request for Proposal (RFP) utilising KC-8 Standard Bid Document under Least Cost Selection (LCS) of Rule 28D of Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements (KTPP) Act.

The five strictures are as follows: The Authority (read MUDA) should bear the expenditures for the preparation of Detailed Project Report from its own resources. In the tender notification, only details of the project, required scope of work and the period of preparing the report should be mentioned. The Implementation Authority should not mention the estimated cost of preparing project report. After preparing DPR and during framing of the project, the Authority has to decide on including the project under Bharat Mala-Stage 2 or relevant project. KTPP rules should be mandatorily followed and involve / obtain the service.

In his letter seeking approval for hiring a Project Consultant on Oct. 28, 2022, MUDA Commissioner had stated that ‘with the presence of commercial clusters, the industrial activities in Mysuru City will grow further, conducive for overall development. On the other hand, plans are on the anvil to upgrade Mysuru City Corporation as Bruhat MCC. Hence, it is essential to build a Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), which requires acquisition of 824 acres of land. The total project cost is estimated at Rs. 1,971 crore including Rs. 1,236 crore for land acquisition and Rs. 735 crore for road works.’

For preparing the DPR alone, Rs. 9.85 crore is required and hence seeking the approval for the said amount, and call for tender on the model of Expression of Interest to hire a Project Consultant.

The PRR is a 45-metre wide road estimated to run for 73.25 kms (up to 120 km).

De-congest ORR

It is aimed at de-congesting the density of traffic on the present 42.5 km long six-lane Outer Ring Road that connects Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway, KRS road, Hunsur Highway, Bogadi road, H. D. Kote road, Nanjangud road, T. Narasipur road, Bannur road and Mahadevapura Road.