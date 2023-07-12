Congress refutes BJP’s charges; Victim’s wife seeks justice

July 12, 2023

Fourth murder accused is the brother of BJP Corporator from Mysuru: Sunil Bose

T. Narasipur: The heartbreaking loss of Venugopal Nayak’s wife and innocent daughter has intensified the anguish and anger. The family has held the Government accountable and they insisted that no leniency should be shown towards the perpetrators.

During a visit to the residence of Venugopal in T. Narasipur yesterday, Congress leader Sunil Bose, who is the son of District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, expressed condolences to the grieving family. Overwhelmed by the emotional turmoil, Bose broke down in front of Venugopal’s wife, Poornima.

Poornima, her voice filled with sorrow, underlined the urgent need for justice, stressing that she and her daughter are living in constant fear for their lives.

She appealed the Government not to release the accused within three months like it happens in most of the cases and sought life sentence for the culprits.

In response to these allegations, the Congress criticised the BJP for exploiting the death of Venugopal for political gains. Sunil Bose urged against politicising such a tragedy and emphasised the need for a thorough investigation based on factual evidence. Amidst the political uproar, he condemned the murder and advocated an unbiased investigation.

“Since the fourth accused in this case is the brother of a BJP Corporator from Mysuru, can we raise finger at BJP. Nobody should engage in politics during such a tragedy. The BJP is trying to play politics over the dead body. I condemn this murder and proper investigation should be conducted based on facts, as my father has already directed officials,” said Sunil Bose.