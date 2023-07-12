BJP fact-finding team visits T. Narasipur; blames Congress

July 12, 2023

Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa representing T. Narasipur neither condoled nor condemned the murder: C.T. Ravi

T. Narasipur: The Opposition BJP has strongly condemned the recent murders of Jain Seer Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj and Yuva Brigade activist Venugopal Nayak and pointed fingers at the Ruling Congress party, demanding a comprehensive investigation into the incidents. The BJP has formed two fact-finding teams to look into the matter and shed light on the circumstances surrounding the killings.

Yesterday, one of the fact-finding teams, led by BJP National General Secretary and former MLA C.T. Ravi, visited T. Narasipur to assess the situation. MLAs Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan & T.S. Srivatsa, Mysuru Mayor Shivakumar, former MLA N. Mahesh, BJP District Unit President Mangala Somashekar and BJP leader M.V. Ravishankar too were present.

Cheque for Rs. 5 lakh to wife

Expressing concerns over the proximity of the accused to influential individuals, the team underlined the importance of a fair trial and urged for a thorough investigation. The BJP team handed over a compensation cheque for Rs. 5 lakh to Poornima, the wife of Venugopal Nayak.

The BJP leaders alleged that the accused individuals have connections with certain Congress leaders, raising suspicions of political involvement.

C.T. Ravi stated that it seems the Congress Government has adopted a ‘Taliban’ mindset, targeting those who support Hindutva. The BJP delegation demanded an impartial investigation into the murder of Venugopal Nayak.

MLA Dr. Ashwathnarayan demanded Rs. 25 lakh in compensation and a job for Venugopal’s wife.

Why the Minister is silent?

Ravi expressed regret that Minister for Social Welfare Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, who represents T. Narasipur Constituency, neither condoled nor condemned the murder within his own jurisdiction. He said that providing financial aid to the victim’s family is secondary. “Humanity and justice come first,” he said.

“After the Congress Government came to power, there have been numerous murders targeting Hindus. From 2013 to 2019, a series of killings took place. Even now, there is a prevailing State of ‘madness’ where fanatic elements associated with our own Government are instigating violence,” Ravi alleged.

“These incidents of murder and arson primarily target Hindus. The Government itself must take responsibility for the welfare of the affected families. No forgiveness should be granted to the perpetrators of these murders under any circumstances. Everyone should be held accountable and receive appropriate punishment. We will conduct peaceful protests inside and outside the Assembly to bring peace to the State,” Ravi added.

During their visit, the team also addressed the brutal murder of Jain Seer Kamakumar Nandi Maharaj in Belagavi district.

They criticised the Congress Government for misleading the public by attributing the murder to financial reasons, questioning the possibility of a Jain Seer engaging in money lending.

The BJP delegation emphasised that they would only accept the findings of the Police investigation if it proves to be on the right track. Otherwise, they will demand a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).