Congress releases second list of 42 names

April 6, 2023

Candidates for Krishnaraja and Chamaraja Constituencies kept pending

Mysore/Mysuru: The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress, which had released the names of 124 candidates last month, has released the second list comprising 42 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, to be held on May 10, for which counting will be on May 13.

Of the total 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly, the Congress has so far announced the list of 166 candidates. The candidates for the remaining 58 Assembly segments including Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Kolar etc., are yet to be announced.

While former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah from Varuna, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar from Kanakapura and MLA Tanveer Sait from Narasimharaja are among the prominent leaders who figure in the first list, the names of Mavinahalli Siddegowda from Chamundeshwari, P. Ravikumar from Mandya, A.R. Krishnamurthy from Kollegal (SC) and Dr. Mantar Gowda from Madikeri are among 42 candidates whose names have made it to the second list. Congress has decided to back Sarvodaya Karnataka Party in Melukote for which Darshan Puttannaiah, son of farmer leader and late MLA K.S. Puttanaiah, is the candidate again.