Sumalatha meets PM Modi, invites him for son’s wedding

April 6, 2023

New Delhi: Independent Member of Parliament from Mandya Sumalatha Ambarish met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi yesterday and invited the PM for her son’s wedding.

Sumalatha’s son and actor Abhishek Ambarish also accompanied his mother.

Abhishek got engaged to Aviva Biddapa, an entrepreneur in December last year. The wedding is scheduled in June this year. Abhishek took to Instagram and posted a picture of him with PM Modi. It is said that Sumalatha gave the first wedding invitation card to the PM.

Sumalatha Ambarish tweeted, “I firmly believe that India and Karnataka need such promising leaders and leadership. My son Abhishek and I visited the PM to invite him for the wedding and was given an invitation and blessed.” Sumalatha also said that they even discussed State politics during the meeting.

“On this occasion many issues about the State and my Mandya Constituency were discussed. The Honourable Prime Minister remembered the way he was received by my self-respecting people when he came to Mandya. My heartfelt thanks to him for his immense admiration for Mandya and Karnataka,” she tweeted.

Sumalatha had recently extended her support to the BJP ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections. It is being speculated that she might be asked to contest from one of the Constituencies from Mandya, but the BJP is yet to release its first list.