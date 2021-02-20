Congress should get Mayor post this time, says Siddharamaiah
News

Congress should get Mayor post this time, says Siddharamaiah

February 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that Congress should get the Mayor post this time as per an understanding reached between the Congress and JD(S) following MCC polls in 2018, Opposition Leader and former CM Siddharamaiah maintained that JD(S) should honour the agreement if alliance between the two parties were to continue.

Speaking to presspersons at his Ramakrishnanagar residence here this morning, Siddharamaiah said that with the date of Mayoral polls nearing, he has asked Congress Corporators to stay united till the very end and not fall prey to any allurements of BJP, which is keen on grabbing power in the civic body by hook or crook. Pointing out that Congress gave the Mysuru Mayor post to JD(S) last time, he said now it is the turn of JD(S) to honour the alliance agreement and give the post to Congress candidate.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching