Congress should get Mayor post this time, says Siddharamaiah

February 20, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Asserting that Congress should get the Mayor post this time as per an understanding reached between the Congress and JD(S) following MCC polls in 2018, Opposition Leader and former CM Siddharamaiah maintained that JD(S) should honour the agreement if alliance between the two parties were to continue.

Speaking to presspersons at his Ramakrishnanagar residence here this morning, Siddharamaiah said that with the date of Mayoral polls nearing, he has asked Congress Corporators to stay united till the very end and not fall prey to any allurements of BJP, which is keen on grabbing power in the civic body by hook or crook. Pointing out that Congress gave the Mysuru Mayor post to JD(S) last time, he said now it is the turn of JD(S) to honour the alliance agreement and give the post to Congress candidate.