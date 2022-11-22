Congress stages protest against Government’s anti-labour policies
News

Congress stages protest against Government’s anti-labour policies

November 22, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Seeking fulfilment of various demands such as implementation of pension scheme and necessary facilities be provided to labourers by the Labour Department among other demands, the activists of Congress Labour Division staged a protest in front of the Office of the Labour Commissioner in city yesterday.

The activists, who assembled in front of the Labour Commissioner’s Office on Kantharaj Urs Road in Kuvempunagar, shouted slogans against the State Government for failing to provide benefits to labourers.

Their other demands included: Provide financial assistance for marriage and delivery; To clear all applications given for various facilities; Give student scholarship; Hold meeting with taluk and district labour leaders once in three months; Tool kits be distributed among labourers by the Labour Department; Rs. 5 lakh assistance be given for construction of house and providing treatment to diseases which are identified during health check up among others.

Congress Rural Labour Unit President Manjunath Kote, District Congress President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and others took part in the protest demonstration holding placards.

