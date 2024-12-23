Congress takes out Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March in city

December 23, 2024

Mysuru: Hundreds of Mysuru District and City Congress Committee members, led by Ministers Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and K. Venkatesh, took out a protest rally, here this morning, against Union Home Minister Amit Shah as part of the nationwide Babasaheb Ambedkar Samman March.

The Congress leaders, who arrived at Kurubarahalli Circle, garlanded the statute of Sangolli Rayanna before going on a rally till the Deputy Commissioner’s office at Siddarthanagar.

Addressing the rally, Social Welfare and District in-Charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa said that the statements of Union Minister Amit Shah against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar were shocking and added that despite celebrating 75th anniversary of adoption of the Indian Constitution, there has been no changes in casteism scenario in the country.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is responsible for protecting the rights of the citizens and Constitution, during his speech, has criticised Dr. Ambedkar which is against the Indian Constitution,” he said.

Stating that the ruling party did not have the mindset to accept the Constitution, Minister Dr. Mahadevappa said that the BJP was against social equality and communal harmony.

MLA Tanveer Sait, who spoke on the occasion, demanded the removal of Amit Shah from the Union Cabinet stating that he had hurt the sentiments of people, including the Dalit community, who had accepted the Indian Constitution.

Later, the members of the Congress party, upon reaching the Deputy Commissioner’s office, submitted a memorandum to DC G. Lakshmikanth Reddy. The protesters also shouted slogans at Union Minister Amit Shah and the BJP during the protest rally.

MLAs K. Harishgowda and D. Ravishankar, MLCs Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and Dr. D. Thimmaiah, former MLA M.K. Somashekar, Mysuru District Congress Committee President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, City Congress Committee President R. Murthy and others were present.