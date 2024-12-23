MCC launches ‘e-Khata’ property registration drive

December 23, 2024

Zone-5 Office takes the lead

Mysuru: In a move to curb illegal property transactions and facilitate easy loan approvals, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has initiated the ‘e-Khata Andolana.’

Property owners within MCC limits without a valid ‘Khata’ can now register their properties under this initiative. The campaign follows the State Government’s mandate making e-Khata compulsory for all properties. A ‘Khata’ serves as a legal property record, detailing property size, location and building area, essential for Property Tax payments. It also identifies the person liable for these taxes.

Residents lacking a ‘Khata’ can visit designated counters to complete their registration. The drive will be rolled out across all nine MCC Zonal Offices, with Zone-5 (Hebbal) leading the way. The first registration drive commenced this morning at Sanjeevaiah Memorial School, Vijayanagar First Stage and Sri Subramanyaswamy Temple Samudaya Bhavana, Lakshmikanthanagar in Hebbal, under the supervision of Zonal Assistant Commissioner D. Nagesh.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Nagesh said, “The ‘e-Khata Andolana’ has been launched in line with the Government’s mandate for ‘e-Swathu’ and ‘e-Aasthi’ compliance.”

Easy process for bank loans

He emphasised that possessing an e-Khata simplifies property registration and protects against fraud and forgeries. “With e-Khata, property owners can secure bank loans more easily. We aim to eliminate the need for people to visit MCC offices repeatedly for registrations and documentation,” he said.

Documents will be accepted until Dec. 31, followed by a stage programme on Jan. 15 to distribute e-Khatas, Nagesh added. Zone-5 Revenue Officer Prasad, Revenue Inspector P. Nayana and staff are also actively participating in the initiative.

The drive will continue tomorrow, Dec. 24, at Annapoorneshwari Temple, Hebbal First Stage and Samudaya Bhavan, Manchegowdanakoppalu. On Dec. 26, it will be held at Anganwadi Kendra, Vijayanagar Railway Layout.

Drive by Zone-1 Office

Zone-1 Office is conducting the ‘e-Khata Andolana’ on Dec. 24 at Hoysala Karnataka Sangha, Narayana Shastri Road, on Dec. 27 at Male Mahadeshwara Temple, Narayana Shastri Road, Jan. 2, 2025, at Durgaparameshwari Temple Ittigegud, on Jan. 4, 2025, at Nataraja Kalyana Mantapa, Shankar Mutt Road, on Jan. 6 at Karumariyamma Samudaya Bhavana, on Jan. 8 at Aradhya Vidyarthi Mane, JLB Road and on Jan. 10 at Vokkaligara Samudaya Bhavana Vidyaranyapuram.

Documents required

1. Written application

2. Recent Encumbrance Certificate (EC): Ensures the property is free of legal dues or pending transactions and serves as proof of ownership

3. Property documents and registration letters

4. Title Deeds

5. Property Tax paid receipts

6. Water bill and electricity bill payment receipts

7. Photo of the property/ house

8. Photograph(s) of Khata holder(s)

9. ID Proof: PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport

or Driving Licence

10. Property Sketches: Showing location and measurements (plan)

11. Completion Report (CR)