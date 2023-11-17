Congress to play ‘Women’s Card’ in next LS polls

November 17, 2023

Women candidates to be fielded in one third of total 28 Parliamentary Constituencies in the State

Bengaluru: Congress party, which is leaving no stone unturned to wrest power from ruling BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha (LS) elections, is keen on wooing women voters by implementing 33 percent reservation for women while picking up the candidates.

The party is involved in the process of fielding women candidates in eight to nine Constituencies of the total 28 LS seats in the State including Bengaluru North, Belagavi, Bagalkot, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Dharwad to name a few.

With BJP naming Shikaripura MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, son of former Chief Minister and Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa as State BJP President and JD(S) entering into an alliance with BJP, Congress that was pinning hopes on making a comeback has suffered a jolt in its pace of executing the plans.

During the previous Parliamentary elections held in the year 2019, Congress was reduced to one seat against the total 28 LS seats in the State. Now, the party is hoping to make strides by winning not less than 20 seats.

Congress, which is looking for alternatives to offset the possibilities of BJP-JD(S) truck gaining an edge and State BJP President’s post going for the leader of a Veerashaiva-Lingayat community that has a large vote base in the State, has been planning to allot 33 percent of seats to women candidates in the forthcoming LS elections scheduled to be held in a few months.