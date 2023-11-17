MCDCC Bank polls: Power hungry Congress playing delaying tactics, says Hunsur MLA
MCDCC Bank polls: Power hungry Congress playing delaying tactics, says Hunsur MLA

November 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the tenure of existing General Body of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar District Cooperative Central (MCDCC) Bank Limited headed by Hunsur JD(S) MLA G.D. Harish Gowda as its President ending on Nov. 21, the cooperative sector is curious about who will be holding the reins of the Bank next.

In the previous elections held for the post of Directors on Nov. 12, 2018, the faction led by Harish Gowda had won 15 out of the total 17 seats. 

Later, on Nov. 22, Harish Gowda was elected unopposed as President and B.N. Sadananda as its Vice-President.

With a few days left for the term of existing Board of the Bank to end, Congress that is in power in the State, is playing cards close to its chest to wrest the power back from JD(S) loyalists.

To accomplish the task, Congress is accused of delaying the Bank elections by withdrawing the election notification issued earlier, citing the reason of not preparing the electoral rolls in accordance with Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act 1959 and Karnataka Cooperative Societies Rules 1960 under Sections 13 (D), (1) and (2).

Following this, the current Board members have moved Court seeking directions for early conduct of elections.

Harish Gowda, the incumbent President of MCDCC Bank enjoys unwavering support from Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Societies, House Building Cooperative Societies, Urban Cooperative Societies, Credit Cooperative Societies, Water Users Cooperative Societies, Milk Producers Cooperative Societies and other Cooperative Societies.

Now, it is alleged that, Congress wants to break the monopoly of Harish Gowda, who is also the son of Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda and restore the supremacy of the grand old party in the Bank.

