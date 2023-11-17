GTD admits D.K. Shivakumar invited him to Congress

November 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Lending credibility to reports that the Congress was out to launch ‘Operation Hastha’ to poach opposition MLAs (BJP and JD-S), Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) said it is true that Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar had invited him to the Congress.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, G.T. Devegowda said that Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar, accompanied by Yeshwantpur BJP MLA S.T. Somashekar, Nelamangala and Pulakeshinagar Congress MLAs had come to his Bengaluru residence a couple of days ago upon learning that he (GTD) was in Bengaluru and invited him to join the Congress.

Pointing out that he had rejected the Congress offer of the party ticket from Chamundeshwari Constituency in the May 2023 Assembly polls and the promise of him being made a Minister if the Congress came to power, GTD said he told Shivakumar that he was firmly with the JD(S) and is currently the Core Committee President of the party.

He also told Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar that all the 19 MLAs elected on a JD(S) ticket were with the party and he (GTD) himself is actively working for strengthening the organisational base of the party in all districts by touring the State.