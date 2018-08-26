Congress will win MCC polls, asserts Siddu

Mysuru: Maintaining that the Congress was the only party that has fielded candidates in all the 65 Wards of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), former Chief Minister Siddharamaiah has asserted that the Congress will come to power in the MCC polls on its own as the people are aware of the Congress Governments’ achievements.

Addressing a press meet a private hotel here this morning, Siddharamaiah said the Congress has taken the Urban Local Body (ULB) polls very seriously as the party believed in decentralisation of power. Accusing the BJP of unleashing a false propaganda ahead of last May’s Assembly polls, the former CM said that the Congress had to suffer a setback in the election only because of the BJP’s false propaganda.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Rafale Deal, Siddharamaiah sensing a big scam in the purchase of planes, said that the Modi Government had favoured Ambanis in the deal, while ignoring the State owned HAL.

Pointing out that the Congress has launched a nation-wide public awareness campaign on the alleged Rafale scam, he said that the campaign aims to unmark anti-corruption propaganda of the NDA Government at the Centre.

Replying to a query on his statement that he would become the Chief Minister again, Siddharamaiah claimed that he was hearing the grievances of the people after inaugurating a temple in Holenarasipura taluk, when he said that he could address their grievances if he becomes the CM again.

Reiterating that the Congress would win the MCC polls, Siddharamaiah appealed the voters to elect Congress candidates for inclusive development.

Former Union Minister Pallam Raju, MLC R. Dharmasena, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar and others were present.

Siddu inaugurates Hall at MDJA

Earlier, Siddharamaiah unveiled the plaque to inaugurate the Hall named after senior journalist (late) Rajashekar Koti at the Mysuru District Journalists Association (MDJA) office on Thyagaraja Road in city.

Siddharamaiah also presented ‘Pratibha Puraskar’ to about 20 meritorious children of MDJA members who had scored high marks in SSLC, PUC (2017-18) on the occasion during which he underlined the importance of unearthing talent among children, as most children have a lot of talent in them.

Former Akashavani staffer (news reader) A.R. Ranga Rao, MDJA President C.K. Mahendra, Secretary K.J. Lokesh Babu, journalist Ravi Koti and others were present.