Connect drain to main sewage line at Yeraganahalli
Photo News

Connect drain to main sewage line at Yeraganahalli

November 25, 2020

The drains on the 6th cross in Yeraganahalli is not connected to the main sewage line and the drains abruptly end on the sixth cross.

This has resulted in sewage water getting stagnant in the drain and emanating unbearable stench causing health hazards to the residents. Residents allege that the problem increases during rains as rain water mixed with sewage water enter houses and the stagnant sewage water becomes perfect breeding place for mosquitoes.

Residents have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to solve the problem at the earliest as previous pleas and complaints have yielded no results.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching