Connect drain to main sewage line at Yeraganahalli

November 25, 2020

The drains on the 6th cross in Yeraganahalli is not connected to the main sewage line and the drains abruptly end on the sixth cross.

This has resulted in sewage water getting stagnant in the drain and emanating unbearable stench causing health hazards to the residents. Residents allege that the problem increases during rains as rain water mixed with sewage water enter houses and the stagnant sewage water becomes perfect breeding place for mosquitoes.

Residents have urged the authorities concerned to take steps to solve the problem at the earliest as previous pleas and complaints have yielded no results.