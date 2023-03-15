Connecting flights needed for a few more cities

March 15, 2023

Sir,

We are really happy that our Mysuru city is growing in good speed and has become a great flying destination. This has become possible due to our Government’s efforts under UDAN [Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik, known by its acronym UDAN, is a regional airport development programme of the Government of India and part of the Regional Connectivity Scheme of upgrading under-serviced air routes].

However, the connectivity of Mysuru to the bigger cities of the North is yet to be achieved. Smaller flights could be introduced to Mumbai and Delhi at least two or three days in a week. This will make travel abroad more easy.

There is also a need to have flights, once or twice a week, to Tirupathi, Mangaluru and Shirdi. Travel to these destinations is very difficult through other means, particularly for the elderly. I hope the authorities concerned will take note of this and do the needful.

It is pointless to wait for endless months or years for building a big runway for Mysore airport!

– Kala Chary, Bogadi, 10.3.2023

