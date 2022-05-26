Coorg coffee makes its presence felt in Davos

May 26, 2022

CM Bommai says focus is Beyond Bengaluru; Tier 2 and 3 cities to get importance

Davos: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai yesterday launched the global investors meet at the Karnataka pavilion on the main promenade at the World Economic Forum (WEF) meet being held in Davos. Apart from presentations and videos, the participants were delighted to receive a packet of coffee grown in the State.

WEF Summit concludes today and Bommai has extended his stay by another day to have one more round of talks with business honchos who have shown interest in investing in Karnataka.

The CM’s delegation had taken samples of Arabica and Robusta variety of Coorg coffee and the same varieties of coffee grown in Chikamagalur. Every visitor to Karnataka pavilion was given coffee bags and a note.

“Karnataka, the GI coffee hub of India is home to five GI-tagged coffees. Along with Monsooned Malabar Arabica and Robusta Coffee, Chikamagalur Arabica and Coorg Arabica coffee showcase how Karnataka’s magical beans are globally renowned,” the note said.

Addressing investors and news agencies, Bommai said Karnataka is the safest place to do business and it is not competing domestically but at international level and listed hydrogen and ammonia fuel and semiconductors as next focus areas.

He said that nearly half of the foreign companies present in India are already in Karnataka and all of them are planning to expand and diversify in the State while many more are evincing interest attracted by the robust infrastructure, and ease of doing business in the State.

Bommai said the process to decongest the State capital Bengaluru is underway by developing many adjoining areas as well as tier 2 (like Mysuru) and tier 3 (Hubballi and Dharwad) cities while four more airports would be built this year.

“Karnataka’s story is different from other States,” he said.

Bommai said Davos experience has been excellent and he has witnessed that the international investor community has recognised India as an emerging economic giant and particularly Karnataka,” the Chief Minister said. “In Bengaluru, because of the hi-tech ecosystem which we have, there are the highest number of R&D centres and our expertise in aerospace, defence, machinery tools and of course Information Technology and Biotechnology. We are also looking beyond Bengaluru for all these projects. That is necessary and work has already begun,” he added.