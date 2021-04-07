Cops create COVID-19 awareness

April 7, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Following directions from City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Narasimharaja (NR) Sub-Division Police took out a COVID-19 awareness rally from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the Palace North Gate to K.R. Circle passing through A.V. Road, D. Devaraj Urs Road, Shivarampet and Sayyaji Rao Road recently.

During the rally, the public were educated on the need for adhering to appropriate COVID-19 behaviour such as wearing of face mask, following of physical distancing, maintenance of personal hygiene and other precautionary and safety measures.

Police distributed over 200 face masks to the public for free and also penalised more than 100 members of the public who were not wearing face mask.

The rally was taken out under the leadership of NR ACP M. Shivashankar and Devaraja ACP M.N. Shashidhar.

NR Police, in association with DRM Hospital, had organised another awareness rally on Kalidasa Road and Gokulam Main Road, coming under Jayalakshmipuram and VV Puram Police Stations respectively, yesterday under the leadership of NR ACP M. Shivashankar.

In another programme on Monday, Krishnaraja (KR) Sub-Division Police distributed COVID-19 guidelines pamphlets to members of the public near Lingambudhi Park and made public announcements on the precautionary and safety measures to be taken. Asking the people to wear face mask and maintain physical distance, Police issued warnings that people who do not wear face mask in public will be penalised at the spot.

KR ACP Poornachandra Tejaswi, Kuvempunagar Police Inspector G.C. Raju and other Policemen were present.