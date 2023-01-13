Cops stumble upon Ravi’s driver, interrogate him

January 13, 2023

Mysuru: The Police who are on the trail of elusive Santro Ravi, have taken into custody his car driver identified as Girish, near Ramanagara.

Ramanagara SP Santosh Babu-led Police team stumbled upon Girish, when they were conducting searches for Ravi at home stays and resorts in the district. They are inquiring Girish about the whereabouts of Ravi.

On the other hand, SP Santosh Babu who came to Mysuru yesterday, discussed with City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh about the ongoing search operation.

Ravi who was hiding in a house at Kallahalli in Mandya four days ago, later shifted his hideout to Shravanabelagola in Hassan and a farm house near Ramanagara.

Acting on the tip off, Police conducted searches at the above places, but Ravi managed to escape and continue to evade them.