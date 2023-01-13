Is Santro Ravi BJP worker? CM directs to check claim 

January 13, 2023

Bengaluru: With Santro Ravi’s episode turning murkier putting the State Government in a spot of bother, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has directed to check whether Ravi is a BJP worker or not.

Speaking to media persons in the wake of KPCC former President Dinesh Gundurao’s tweet alleging that ‘Ravi is a BJP worker’, CM Bommai said “Congress party is turning into a gateway for bad politics. They should clean their house first.”

“Congress is politically bankrupt and Dinesh Gundurao is aware about the stature of his leaders. I won’t stoop to their level, but insist that they (Congress) should learn to keep their house in order first,” said CM Bommai.

To a question on the promise of free power supply made by KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar if the party comes to power in the forthcoming elections, CM Bommai dismissed it as a ‘promise made in a huff with no intention to implement it. It is also clear that they want to win the elections by hook or crook, by making false promises.’

“It’s ok if Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says that (about free sops), as he is a novice. When in power, Congress couldn’t supply power for six hours without any complaint. How can they supply free power”, asked CM Bommai.