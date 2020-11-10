Cops to crack whip on illegal use of coracles in rivers: SP Ryshyanth
News

Cops to crack whip on illegal use of coracles in rivers: SP Ryshyanth

November 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Police have decided to book cases against those who operate coracles without safety gadgets such as life jackets.

“This order will come into immediate effect. We will also write to the Department of Water Resources to ban illegal operation of coracles in rivers as it came under that Department,” C.B. Ryshyanth, Superintendent of Police (SP), told Star of Mysore.

He said close on the heels of Mudukuthore tragedy  yesterday in which an engaged couple drowned during pre-wedding photo shoot in a coracle, strict instruction has been given to all Police Stations in the district to book the case without mercy against persons who use the coracles to ferry tourists in rivers without any safety measures. [See report on page 5]

In fact, a number of resorts, situated on the banks of rivers, offer river ride both in motorboat and coracle but by taking all precautionary measures such as life jacket and minimum number of people. But the Mudukuthore tragedy occurred mainly due to the negligence of the coracle operator who allowed pre-wedding shoot, without taking any safety measure, he added.

Can’t ban coracle

The SP said it was not possible to ban the coracles that were used in villages for fishing. However, the owners of coracles were not supposed to use it for the jolly ride of tourists without life jackets. The licence to use the coracle is issued by Department of Fisheries and rivers came under Department of Water Resources. The Police come into picture only when such mishaps occur.  

READ ALSO  Policemen on Chamundi Hill trek

“I will write to Water Resources Department seeking ban on illegal operation of coracles in its water,” the SP added.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching