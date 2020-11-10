Cops to crack whip on illegal use of coracles in rivers: SP Ryshyanth

November 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru District Police have decided to book cases against those who operate coracles without safety gadgets such as life jackets.

“This order will come into immediate effect. We will also write to the Department of Water Resources to ban illegal operation of coracles in rivers as it came under that Department,” C.B. Ryshyanth, Superintendent of Police (SP), told Star of Mysore.

He said close on the heels of Mudukuthore tragedy yesterday in which an engaged couple drowned during pre-wedding photo shoot in a coracle, strict instruction has been given to all Police Stations in the district to book the case without mercy against persons who use the coracles to ferry tourists in rivers without any safety measures. [See report on page 5]

In fact, a number of resorts, situated on the banks of rivers, offer river ride both in motorboat and coracle but by taking all precautionary measures such as life jacket and minimum number of people. But the Mudukuthore tragedy occurred mainly due to the negligence of the coracle operator who allowed pre-wedding shoot, without taking any safety measure, he added.

Can’t ban coracle

The SP said it was not possible to ban the coracles that were used in villages for fishing. However, the owners of coracles were not supposed to use it for the jolly ride of tourists without life jackets. The licence to use the coracle is issued by Department of Fisheries and rivers came under Department of Water Resources. The Police come into picture only when such mishaps occur.

“I will write to Water Resources Department seeking ban on illegal operation of coracles in its water,” the SP added.