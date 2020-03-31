Corona effect: People shun Govt. Hospital in Mandya while private clinics remain closed

March 31, 2020

Mandya: As the Mandya District Administration has opened a separate screening and treatment centre inside the Government Hospital in Mandya, people suffering from other ailments have stopped going to the hospital itself fearing Coronavirus spread.

Earlier, a large number of patients used to visit Mandya Government Hospital every day, but now, due to the fear factor, they have stopped visiting the hospital. A special screening and treatment centre for Coronavirus infections has been opened in a building which is located next to the mortuary in Mandya Government Hospital.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday held at DC office, Health Minister Sriramulu had urged private practitioners to open their clinics and treat the patients. A number of private practitioners have closed down their clinics in the district fearing that they might get exposed to infected patients.

Meanwhile, Mandya District B.Ed., BP.Ed. and Post-graduates Association President M.E. Shivanna Mangala has urged the Government to temporarily use marriage halls, government and private schools, hostels, lodges and dormitories, located far away from the residential areas, as treatment centre for Coronavirus infected patients. “As people are afraid to go to the government hospitals amidst Coronavirus fear, this would be a more feasible option for administration,” he opined.