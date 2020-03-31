Hospital staff face ‘social boycott’ from villagers

March 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: K.R. Hospital staff, especially D Group employees are facing a ‘social boycott’ from their native villagers fearing Coronavirus spread.

D Group workers maintain cleanliness in the K.R. Hospital. When some of these workers returned to their native villages in Mysuru district after completing their daily duty, reportedly they were not allowed inside their villages and families of those who have already returned are being kept at distance inside the villages.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, a D group employee shared his anguish and said “We take a bath after completing our daily duty every day, but our own villagers suspect us and are not interacting with us anymore fearing we are spreading the infection.”

K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. Nanjundaswamy has assured the workers that hospital administration will be making arrangements to reside in the city. “Authorities will also speak to the villagers and create awareness in regard. There is already a reduction of workforce in the K.R. Hospital and over 50 per cent of staff nurses and D group employees are not coming to work,” he said.

