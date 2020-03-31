Combating COVID-19 in Mysuru: Frontline healthcare professionals need protection

March 31, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Healthcare staff including doctors, nurses and Class 4 workers in Mysuru have reiterated their demand for Personal Protection Equipment as they are on the frontline in containing the deadly COVID-19.

All the positive cases of COVID-19 are admitted and treated in K.R. Hospital and District Hospital in the city. There is lack of PPEs (Personal Protection Equipment) in these hospitals. Healthcare workers involved in the direct care of patients should use the following PPE: Gowns, gloves, medical mask, and eye protection (goggles or face shield). Specifically, for aerosol-generating procedures (e.g. tracheal intubation, tracheostomy, and bronchoscopy) healthcare workers should use respirators, eye protection, gloves and gowns. Aprons should also be used if gowns are not fluid resistant.

Hospitals taking care of COVID-19 patients in Mysuru now only have 40 PPEs. Each set of PPE should be only used once for a patient and cannot be reused. There is also scarcity of N95 masks. Most of the doctors are buying their own masks, but nurses and other staff do not have any. Other than five ventilators supplied by Karnataka Drugs and Logistics, there is also shortage of ventilators.

Healthcare professionals are at the highest risk of getting infected. Many professionals around the world have lost their lives while treating patients. They have urged the Government to provide all necessary PPEs, N95 masks, hand sanitizers, liquid soaps and take all necessary protective measures.

Meanwhile, private hospitals are sending most of their patients with symptoms such as cough and cold to K.R. Hospital for further treatment. While all patients with cough and cold need not have COVID-19 infection, private hospitals are not taking any chances as a result of which K.R. Hospital is getting overcrowded. Currently, over 250 doctors are working 24/7 in city. According to reports, frontline doctors and specialists are having tough time managing this surging crowd.

DHO clarifies

Following reports of shortage of PPEs in Mysuru, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Venkatesh has assured that there is enough supply of PPEs, N95 masks, and hand sanitisers in the department. He has also assured healthcare professionals that all necessary protective equipment will be provided to them on a regular basis.

