Coronavirus: Health Clinic at Mysore Airport from Feb. 3

February 1, 2020

Health kiosks will be opened at Mysuru Zoo, Palace

Mysore/Mysuru: District Vector-Borne Diseases Control Officer Dr. Chidambara said yesterday that the Mysore Airport at Mandakalli would get a Health Clinic for screening passengers as a precautionary measure for the prevention and control of coronavirus. The Department’s Health Clinic will function from Monday (Feb. 3).

“Posters, pamphlets and literature on the disease are being printed. With these materials, our health team will be deployed at the Airport immediately. Though it is not an international airport, the team will be deployed as per the guidelines for examining passengers with symptoms,” Chidambara further said.

He revealed that a health team would also be deployed at Railway Station. “The Government of India and the WHO guidelines would be complied with. Health staff have already been sensitised in this regard,” he added.

Mysore Airport Director R. Manjunath said that screening of people from other cities will be carried out at the Airport.

District on high alert

Following a coronavirus case being reported in Kerala, the Mysuru district administration and the Health Department are on high alert and have taken precautionary measures. Mysuru shares border with Kerala and there is a frequent movement of people from both the States.

At a press conference held at his office in Mysuru, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said that officials have taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of people, including tourists. “Government and private hospitals have been asked to keep isolation wards ready to treat coronavirus-positive patients. As Mysuru city attracts a large number of tourists every day, advisory pamphlets on the virus and precautions to be taken will be distributed among visitors,” he said.

No need to panic

The DC said that there is no need for residents to panic because a positive case has been reported from Kerala. “We are in regular touch with the Health Department of Kerala and all precautionary measures are in place,” he reiterated. Officials are also gathering details on Chinese tourists, he added.

Kiosks will be opened at Mysore Airport, Mysuru Zoo, Mysore Palace and other places in the city to screen tourists. Awareness will be created among the public in this regard, the DC said.

District Health Officer Dr. Venkatesh said alerts have been sent to all Government and private hospitals directing them to take preventive measures. “In case a person is suspected to have been infected with the coronavirus, he or she should visit K.R. Hospital, where a separate ward is ready for treatment,” he said.

