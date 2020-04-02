Courage conquers crisis

April 2, 2020

Global scenario, particularly in the self-declared developed countries and that in India are strikingly contrasting on many counts in the ongoing Covid-triggered crisis. The vast differences in the pace of its spread, number of victims testing positive and fatalities in the countries of Europe as well as America compared to the respective phenomena in India portrays the land, its leadership and the people at large as an unparalleled example of courage conquering crisis. The need to be steadfast and not slip into a mood of relaxing hereafter cannot be over exaggerated. The charge that China is the villain as the originator of the menace and launched a biological warfare to destroy the economy of its rival has gone viral. This battle between the world’s two leading economies, boasting GDP several times that of most other countries should remind Mysureans of the Kannada proverb “Ganda hendira jagaladalli koosu badavaayithu.”

In times of many calamities in the past, blamed on nature, forgetting the well-known misdeeds of human beings hurting the health of other life forms, people of the country have largely depended on administration to retrieve normal life. One has every reason to feel gratified this time that people from all walks of life and the many sectors of the economy in private management have risen like one man as it were by cohesive acts.

The factor of resilience and the never-say-die spirit of India’s people at large should make the masses feel proud of themselves. When a hurricane of level five, exceeding the pace of 150 km per hour, swept through the Southern States of USA a few years ago, people of those areas took more than six months to get back on their feet, while a cloud burst that submerged entire area of Mumbai brought life in that mega city to a stand still, the city’s residents and the administration demonstrated their resourcefulness in returning to normal life within 36 hours. This happens in that city once every few years. As if to emulate Mumbaikars, India’s many industrial houses have stepped in to pro-actively support the administration by not resorting to lay off and added to that, not to withhold the wages of their workforce.

Many society-friendly organisations have been sparing no stones unturned in their act of feeding the daily-wage-earning work-force in this time of hardship. Many villages across the State have also demonstrated that they are in no way lagging behind the urbanites by falling in line with the discipline prescribed by the administration. India’s courage in conquering the ongoing crisis has no parallel in any other country of the world (Dhairyam sarvatra saadhanam).

