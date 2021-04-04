Court stays allotment of plots at Bandipalya APMC

April 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Red flagging the Mysuru APMC’s plans to allot plots in its premises at Bandipalya on Nanjangud road, a City Court has stayed the allotment of 155 plots which were due for allotment shortly.

Details: The APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) had issued a notification on Feb.2 for allotment of 155 plots on a lease-cum-sale basis. The Notification barred those having plots, shops or Godowns in APMC from applying.

But the owners of Mahesh Enterprises and Annapurna Traders moved the Court alleging that 10 applicants, who were in the seniority list published by the APMC, were ineligible. The petitioners had accused the APMC of gross violation of norms in the preparation of seniority list for allotment of plots and had sought a stay for allotment, claiming that they were genuine applicants who were rendered injustice by the APMC.

City’s Principal Civil Judge and JMFC Court, which heard the petition, granted stay for the allotment of plots and adjourned the next hearing to April 20.

APMC Secretary clarifies

Speaking to SOM, APMC Secretary Mahesh clarified that the allotment of 155 plots (sites) was done in a transparent manner and there was no violation of any norms or regulations. Also, the APMC had not received any objections to the allotment list, he said and added that he was not aware of the Court’s stay order on allotment.