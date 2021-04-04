Court stays allotment of plots at Bandipalya APMC
News

Court stays allotment of plots at Bandipalya APMC

April 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Red flagging the Mysuru APMC’s plans to allot plots in its premises at Bandipalya on Nanjangud road, a City Court has stayed the allotment of 155 plots which were  due for allotment shortly.

Details: The APMC (Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee) had issued a notification on Feb.2 for allotment of 155 plots on a lease-cum-sale basis. The Notification barred those having plots, shops or Godowns in APMC from applying.

But  the owners of Mahesh Enterprises and Annapurna Traders moved the Court alleging that 10 applicants, who were in the seniority list published by the APMC, were ineligible. The petitioners had accused the APMC of gross violation of norms in the preparation of seniority list for allotment of plots and had sought a stay for allotment, claiming that they were genuine applicants who were rendered injustice by the APMC.

City’s Principal Civil Judge and  JMFC Court, which heard the petition, granted stay for the allotment of plots and adjourned the next hearing to April 20.

APMC Secretary clarifies 

Speaking to SOM, APMC Secretary Mahesh clarified that the allotment of 155 plots (sites) was done in a transparent manner and there was no violation of any norms or regulations. Also, the APMC had not received any objections to the allotment list, he said and added that he was not aware of the Court’s stay order on allotment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching