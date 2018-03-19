Court stays building of compound wall in land near Hinkal Temple
News

Court stays building of compound wall in land near Hinkal Temple

Mysuru:  A city Court has directed private Educational Institutions to stop all construction activities in the land adjoining Nanneshwara Swamy Temple at Hinkal, until further orders. Advocate H.P. Mahadeva Swamy had moved the city’s Third Additional Civil Court (Junior Grade) seeking a stay to the construction of a wall by Private Educational Institutions at the site and also to withdraw the Police security provided for construction activities.

The advocate in his petition had cited that it was an emotional issue for thousands of residents of Hinkal as the Temple existed for centuries. The Court, which heard Mahadeva Swamy’s plea, stayed all construction activities by Educational Institutions at the site and told to maintain status quo until further orders.

The Court posted the next hearing in the case to Mar.19.

Following the Court order directing to stop construction of the compound wall and to maintain status quo, the residents of Hinkal who had launched an indefinite stir three days ago, withdrew their stir. Soon as the Civil Court issued the order, Hinkal residents performed special puja at Nanneshwara Swamy Temple and took out a procession in the streets of the locality.

 

March 19, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Skill training for unemployed youth at RUDSET
Hinkal villagers stage protest to save Kalyani
Shortage of post-boxes in Hinkal area

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching