Lalu Yadav convicted in fourth Fodder Scam case

New Delhi: Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in the fourth case pertaining to the fodder scam, while his predecessor Jagannath Mishra has been acquitted by a Court in Jharkhand’s Ranchi this morning.

The fodder scam involves the embezzlement of government funds in the name of cattle fodder. The multi-million-rupee scam surfaced in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad was the CM of Bihar.

Lalu Prasad was convicted in the first fodder scam case in 2013 and was sentenced to jail for five years. He was convicted by a Special CBI Court in a second case on Dec. 23, 2017 and was sentenced to three-and-half years in jail.  He was sentenced to jail for five years after being held guilty in a third case in January, related to money swindled from the Chaibasa treasury.

The fifth case relating to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs.139 crore from the Doranda treasury in Ranchi is pending with the Court.

The fodder scam probe was handed over to the CBI on Patna High Court’s order.

