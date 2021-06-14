Covaxin clinical trials: Children fit and fine
Coronavirus Update, News

Covaxin clinical trials: Children fit and fine

June 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Children aged between 12 and 18 years, who were administered Covaxin doses at Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) as part  of the clinical trial, are healthy, fit and fine, officials said  here on Sunday.

As many as 30 children were administered the vaccine at Cheluvamba Hospital, a constituent hospital of MMC&RI. The health condition of all the children is stable, said MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj.

“We have been closely monitoring them, through telephonic conversation with their parents. No complications have been reported,” he said. 

The children will be under observation for 208 days. However, the authorities will administer the vaccine to another 20 children between 12 and 18 years. Likewise, children between 6 and 12; 2 and 6 years will be administered the vaccine, he added.

MMC&RI is the only hospital in Karnataka selected for the Paediatric trials of Covid vaccine.

Vaccination drive: Karnataka stands 6th

Minister for Health and Medical Education Dr. K Sudhakar on Sunday announced that the State has stood sixth in the vaccination drive in the country.

Speaking to media in Bengaluru, he said the State has received 3 lakh doses of vaccine. Meanwhile, the three crore vaccines ordered by State Government has been cancelled as the Centre is supplying directly to the States free of cost to vaccinate for 18-44 years adults.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching