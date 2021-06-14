‘Appoint former DC Rohini Sindhuri as land scam Investigating Officer’

June 14, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Former MLA and Kannada Chaluvali Leader Vatal Nagaraj staged a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here yesterday demanding appointment of IAS Officer Rohini Sindhuri, who was shunted out as Mysuru DC recently, as the Investigating Officer to probe land scams in and around Mysuru.

Speaking to press persons, Vatal Nagaraj said that the land scam in Mysuru is a big one and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa should appoint Rohini Sindhuri as the Investigating Officer. The CM should take action if anyone is found guilty in the probe, he said.

Contending that the present Government has been formed with support from land mafia, he said that he does not believe Yediyurappa will take action against those found guilty of land scams.

Alleging that many land scams have taken place in Mysuru since the past 25 years, Vatal Nagaraj alleged that Rohini was transferred as she took up investigation into land scams.

Accusing the CM of bowing to the pressure of lobby of the corrupt in shunting out Rohini as Mysuru DC, Nagaraj maintained that Karnataka has suffered losses to the tune of thousands of crores of rupees due to land, mining, granite and such other mafias.

Charging that the Opposition parties in the State have failed to raise their voice against land mafia, he argued that both the Ruling and Opposition parties come together when it comes to taking action against mafias, land mafias and corrupt practices. Vatal Nagaraj claimed that he would create history by sending all the corrupt to jail within six months, if he became the Chief Minister.

Demands resignation of MUDA Chairman

Vatal Nagaraj also demanded the resignation of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev, as his name has surfaced in land scams.

Stating that the previous DC Rohini had made a direct reference to H.V. Rajeev in connection with land scams, Nagaraj said that Rajeev should immediately quit his post. Noting that MUDA is not a Real estate agency, he reiterated that Rajeev should not stick on to power if he had any self-respect.

Karnataka Kavalu Pade

Karnataka Kavalu Pade President M. Mohan Kumar Gowda too has demanded MUDA Chairman Rajeev to tender his resignation on moral grounds.

In a press release, he stated that a fair inquiry into the encroachment of Government land is not possible in case of his continuing in the current post.

The State Government should immediately set up a high-level Committee to investigate this whole scam including all the orders issued as well as works undertaken during his tenure as the MUDA Chairman.

It is very unfortunate that elected representatives are involved in this land-grabbing spree in and around the city, he rued.