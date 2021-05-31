COVID-19: CM to announce second package shortly

May 31, 2021

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Sunday said that he will announce a second package to the affected due to lockdown and also final decision about extension of lockdown beyond June 7.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that the Government had announced a Rs. 1,250 crore special package for some sections of the people, which was criticised by the Opposition as not sufficient. Now, the State Government is all set to announce a second package. He said he was confident of COVID cases coming ‘under control in 4 to 5 days’.

Yediyurappa is expected to sit with his colleagues on June 5 to take a call on whether to extend the lockdown beyond June 7, a decision that would not be an easy one to make.

Stating that still in some districts the positive rate has continued to surge, he said so far no expert report was given on extension of lockdown and the Centre has left the issue to the State.