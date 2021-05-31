Judge Vasudevamurthy no more
News

Judge Vasudevamurthy no more

May 31, 2021

He was the first one to write judgements in Kannada; took a monthly salary of just Re.1 while serving in Lokayukta

Bengaluru: Retired District Judge K.V. Vasudevamurthy (83), who was known as the first Judge in the State to write judgements in Kannada, passed away here on Saturday morning. A resident of Hanumanthanagar in Bengaluru, he leaves behind his wife. Last rites were conducted at T.R. Mill crematorium in Chamarajpet here on Saturday evening.

Vasudevamurthy  began his legal practice in Shivamogga and became a Judge in 1971. He wrote the judgements in Kannada for the first time in judicial history of the State and was awarded the State Prize twice for best writing of judgement.

He served as Secretary of the then Karnataka Law Board and has the credit of awarding a collective compensation of more than Rs.200 crore through Janata Courts. 

He had served as Registrar of National Environment Appellate Authority, New Delhi. He also functioned as Vigilance Director of Karnataka Lokayukta for over four years, during which he unearthed several scams in Bengaluru’s BBMP. While serving the Lokayukta Institution, he took a monthly salary of just Re.1.

