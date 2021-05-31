Modi compliments Sireesha Gajini, woman driver of Oxygen Express

May 31, 2021

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ interacted with Loco Pilot Sireesha Gajini who drove the Oxygen Express. He complimented her as an embodiment of woman power.

The PM stated that mothers and sisters would be proud to hear that one Oxygen Express is being run fully by women. Every woman in the country will feel proud of that. Not just that, every Indian will feel proud.

Sireesha said Railways has been supportive in this endeavour and facilitated quick transport through ‘Green Corridor.’

Responding to the PM, she said that her parents were her inspiration. Her father encouraged all his children — all three daughters — to study well and supported them in their professional ambitions, she said.

Loco Pilot Sireesha Gajini, Assistant Loco Pilot N.P. Aparna, Assistant Loco Pilot Neelam Kumari have been part of various Oxygen Express trains driven from Jolarpettai Jn to Bengaluru.

They have taken up the responsibility when their turn came up, for driving these trains, readily. These women who have forayed into what was till now considered as the forte of men will emerge as shining examples of hope for numerous girls dreaming of a career in Railways, in frontline roles.

