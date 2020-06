June 12, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: Nine COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru on June 12. Of them 7 are Maharashtra returnees and were in institutional quarantine.

One primary contact of a returnee from Tamil Nadu and was in the existing containment zone. One pregnant woman from K R Nagar with a travel history of K R Pet. Active cases as on date is 19.

Containment zones have been declared around the affected households in K R Nagar. Over 140 houses are in containment zone.