COVID-19 pandemic in Mysuru: Police personnel, pregnant woman among 38 persons test positive

July 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Four Police personnel, an undertrial and a pregnant woman are among 38 persons, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Mysuru yesterday with a majority of them being Bengaluru returnees.

With this, the total number of positive cases has gone up to 411. A total of 240 persons including 21 on Saturday have been discharged from the hospital so far and there are 167 active cases in the district.

Though inter-State travellers are subjected to swab tests and put under home quarantine, it has become a challenging task for the District Administration to keep vigil on inter-district travellers including those from Bengaluru.

The inter-district travellers, those in contact with COVID-19 positive patients and travellers with illness are subjected to COVID-19 tests, but those asymptomatic persons from other districts, who have not undergone COVID-19 tests and staying at their houses are infected with the deadly virus and by the time they get the symptoms and tests are conducted there are chances of them spreading the virus to their family members.

Rumours are doing rounds that these types of incidents are the reasons for the increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Mysuru.