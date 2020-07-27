COVID cases cross 200 mark for the second time in Mysuru on July 26

July 27, 2020

Mandya reports 64 new cases and one death, Kodagu sees 20 fresh positives and

Chamarajanagar reports 28 new COVID cases

Mysore/Mysuru: COVID positive cases crossed the 200 mark for the second time with the district reporting 230 new cases yesterday. The district had reported 281 new COVID positive cases on July 24.

According to the media bulletin received last evening, the total COVID positive cases in Mysuru district is 2,867 and a total of 823 patients have been discharged so far including 15 patients yesterday bringing the total active cases in the district to 1,932. Five COVID related deaths were reported yesterday and the total deaths stand at 112.

The following are the COVID statistics of Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar, according to the State media bulletin yesterday evening.

Mandya

The district reported 64 fresh COVID positive cases yesterday bringing the total number of positive cases to 1,191.

A total of 808 patients have been discharged so far including 25 patients yesterday. There are a total of 373 active cases in the district and with one COVID related death reported yesterday, the total deaths in the district are 10.

Kodagu

A total of 20 fresh COVID cases is reported in the district yesterday and the total positive cases are 342.

As many as 246 patients have been discharged so far including 10 patients yesterday and the active cases in the district are 91. A total of five COVID related deaths have been reported in the district so far.

Chamarajanagar

Twenty-eight new COVID positive cases were reported yesterday bringing the total number of positive cases in the district to 505.

A total of 270 patients have been discharged so far including 20 patients yesterday. With no COVID related deaths being reported yesterday, the total deaths in the district stand at six and there are 229 active cases as of now.