COVID curbs on Hotels, Bars, Cinemas till April 20

April 3, 2021

Gyms, Pools to shut, Physical classes for students from Class 6 to 9 suspended

Bengaluru: After reviewing the COVID-19 situation across Karnataka and observing a steady and rapid rise in COVID-19 numbers even as large public gatherings, events and rallies continue to be held, the State Government last evening introduced fresh restrictions.

This included the closure of gyms and swimming pools and a reduction in the seating capacity of pubs, bars and theatres to 50 percent. Rallies, dharnas and public gatherings shall be prohibited. The orders will be in force till Apr. 20 and later, a further call would be taken.

In places of worship, individuals are permitted to visit and offer prayers only. There shall be no gatherings, functions, etc. In apartment complexes, the common facilities shall remain closed.

Physical classes for students from Class 6 to 9, including Vidyagama, shall be suspended and Classes 10, 11 and 12 can continue in the existing mode. However, attending these classes in person is not mandatory. Classes of higher and professional courses shall be suspended, except classes due for Board or University examinations and of Health Sciences will continue.

Boarding schools and residential hostels shall be closed, except for the students of Classes 10, 11, 12 and for students of higher and professional courses appearing in Board and University examination and Health Sciences.

Chief Secretary P. Ravi Kumar, who held a meeting with the Union Cabinet Secretary, issued the guidelines after reviewing the current scenario of COVID-19 cases in cities. However, the Government has decided against imposition of lockdown or night curfew.

In public transport vehicles, the number of passengers should not be more than the available seats. The notification also said that office employees will be encouraged to work from home to the maximum extent. Similarly, shopping malls, closed markets and departmental stores have been directed to ensure strict enforcement of norms, failing which the premises will be sealed till the end of the pandemic.

Cinema theatres would operate with 50 percent seating capacity in Bengaluru Rural and Urban, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada, Kalaburagi, Udupi, Bidar, and Dharwad districts. With many people found eating in hotels, the Government said consumers should not be more than 50 percent the capacity in bars, pubs, restaurants and clubs in these districts.

For containing the pandemic, COVID Appropriate Behaviour has to be followed in public places. Wearing of masks, maintaining social distance and use of sanitisers has been made mandatory in bars, pubs, restaurants, and clubs.

The Government’s decision on seating arrangements in bars, restaurants, pubs, and clubs has not come as a surprise to restaurateurs. Many restaurants have already adopted such measures while others admitted that patronage has dropped since the last fortnight.

The systematic rise in positive cases has prompted owners of several hotels and restaurants to impose restrictions such as reducing the number of tables and not accepting bookings for parties even before the Government announced the new guidelines.

However, the Government’s decision to suspend physical classes for students from standards VI to IX has come as a surprise to private school managements who are worried about the academic schedule. Many schools were midway through the examination process, which they have now decided to cancel or conduct online.

FRESH COVID CURBS