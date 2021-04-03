DGP asks Police personnel to develop helping attitude along with efficiency
April 3, 2021
  • Passing Out Parade of 44th Batch of Police Sub-Inspectors (Civil and KSISF)
  • Out of 196 PSI Probationers, 42 are Women, 82 Engineering grads and 5 MBA holders 

Mysore/Mysuru: Director General of Police (DGP)(Training) Padam Kumar Garg (P.K. Garg) has called upon Police personnel to develop a helping attitude apart from functioning efficiently and honestly.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the Passing out Parade of 44th batch of Police Sub-Inspectors (Civil and KSISF – Karnataka State Industrial Security Force) at KPA (Karnataka Police Academy) Parade grounds here this morning.

Lauding the KPA for successfully conducting training even during COVID-19 crisis, P.K. Garg said that those joining the Police force should  strive for updating their knowledge and skills regularly. 

Pointing out that maintaining a good public behaviour is important for the Police, he said that the Police have been bestowed with legal powers to do good  for the people. 

Stressing on the need for the Police to maintain their cool , he said that the Probationers have every chance to climb up the ladder in the Police force provided they prove their efficiency and Policing skills.

The DGP complimented PSI (Civil) Probationer K.R. Chintan for his exemplary skills during the training period.

Earlier, P.K. Garg received the Guard of Honour from the passing out Probationers, with K.R. Chintan as Parade Commander.

IGP and KPA Director Vipul Kumar administered the oath to the Probationers. He also read out the activities of KPA during the past one year.

As many as 181 PSIs (Civil) and 15 PSIs (KSISF)  passed out in the 44th batch. The probationers included 42 women, 82 Engineering graduates, 5 MBA graduates and a good number of Post-Graduates in different subjects. While 62 of 181  PSI (Civil) probationers will be assigned  for different Police Commissionerates in the State, the rest 119 will be assigned for District and all other Police wings.

K.R. Chintan was declared as the Best Allround Men Probationer. He was presented the Chief Minister’s Trophy (Rs.3,000 cash prize), Sword (Rs.2,000) and DG&IGP Baton (Rs.500). He was also adjudged as the Best Outdoor Probationer, for which he bagged DG&IGP Cup (Rs.2,500).

C. Umadevi was declared the Best Allround Woman Probationer PSI (Civil). She was presented the Home Minister’s Trophy (Rs.3,000).

Devendra Yellappa Mavinandi was adjudged the Best Indoor PSI (Civil) Probationer. He bagged the Home Minister’s Cup (Rs.2,500).

C.M. Ashok was adjudged the Best in Rifle Shooting and  K.R. Chintan, the Best in Revolver Shooting. K.R. Chintan also bagged the Director’s Assessment Cup.

S. Chaitra was adjudged the Best Outdoor Woman Probationer PSI (Civil) while V. Ramesh was declared as the Best KSISF Probationer.

Senior Police officials were present on the occasion.

