Committed for the success of Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Minister

April 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that the State Government was committed for ensuring the success of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’ with the theme ‘Catch the Rain,’ RDPR (Rural Development and Panchayat Raj) Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said that all the Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat (ZP) CEOs have been given instructions in this regard.

Speaking to press persons after holding a progress review meeting at the ZP Hall here yesterday, Eshwarappa said that Jal Shakti Abhiyan was launched in March and will continue till November.

Pointing out that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the success of the scheme by generating more employment in rural areas, he said that this ambitious initiative will be formally launched in the State at a programme to take place at Hubballi on Apr. 9.

Noting that construction of 200 Anganwadi buildings will be taken up this year in the district, Eshwarappa said that each building with all facilities will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 10 lakh, with Rs. 5 lakh funded by RDPR Department and the rest Rs. 5 lakh by Women and Child Welfare Department.

Referring to solar power for all Gram Panchayat (GP) buildings, Eshwarappa said, it has already been decided to provide solar power to all GPs functioning from their own buildings. Measures have been taken to ensure uninterrupted solar power supply in GP buildings, he added.

On the occasion, Eshwarappa inaugurated the Rs. 35 lakh solar power unit in the ZP premises.

Pointing out that Mysuru ZP building has its own solar power system with a 50 KW capacity, the Minister said that the additional power generated here is being supplied to KPTCL’s Power Grid for the past one month.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) Scheme in the district, Eshwarappa said that Mysuru district has jumped to the third place in 2020-21 regarding implementation of the scheme in the State.

The Minister was informed that a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for execution of 751 works in the district during 2020-21 has been prepared and 195 of these works have already begun.

The Minister directed the officials to execute all other remaining works by June and finish the works taken up during 2021-22 by November this year.

ZP President Parimala Shyam, Vice-President Gowramma Somashekar, ZP CEO A.M. Yogesh, Hunsur MLA H.P. Manjunath and other officials were present.