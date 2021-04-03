Ineligible BPL Card holders asked to return cards
April 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Food and Civil Supplies Department has asked  all ineligible and illegal BPL card holders to voluntarily return their cards.

In a press release, the Joint Director of Food and Civil Supplies Department P. Shivanna said that all permanent Government emplo-yees, staff of all Government aided Institutions, Boards, Corporations and other Autonomous bodies, families which come under Income Tax, Service Tax, Professional Tax, VAT and such other Tax slabs, families owning more than 3 Hectares of dry or Irrigated land in rural areas, families owning houses of built up area of 1,000 sq.ft or more and all others who are economically well-off, should voluntarily return their card.

Also, barring such families  which own commercial vehicles such as Tractor, Maxicab, Taxi etc., all other families which own four-wheelers and whose annual family income exceeds Rs. 1.20 lakh too should return their cards, if they are in possession of it, the release said.

Pointing out that several persons have returned their BPL cards, Antyodaya Anna and Aadyata cards following similar calls made by the Department earlier, the release further said that ineligible                                                        BPL card holders in taluks should return card at their respective Tahsildar office, while Mysuru city residents should return the  BPL cards at the office of the Department located in the new Deputy Commissioner’s office at Siddarthanagar and collect APL cards. Legal action will be initiated against the defaulters as per the provisions of Law, the release warned.

