Shop at Kayel for exclusive Maheshwari sarees

April 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Kayel, an exclusive boutique situated in Jayalakshmipuram, has organised an exhibition of Maheshwari sarees, elegant and timeless heritage from the town of Maheshwar in Madhya Pradesh. 

The expo, which began on Apr. 2, will be held till Apr. 4 between 11 am and 8.30 pm.

Boutique CEO Bernice Vijayan says they bring to Mysuru a handpicked collection of Maheshwari sarees, which are beautiful, handwoven  and made popular in the 18th century by Maratha queen, Devi Ahilyabai Holkar. The queen ordered craftsmen and artisans from Malwa and Surat to design and weave special 9 yard silk sarees as gifts for relatives and guests.

Today, Maheshwari sarees truly stand out because of the simplicity and elegance of their design and weave that is timeless.  At Kayel, one can choose from a range of handwoven and handpicked sarees apart from its inhouse handcrafted brass jewellery and other                                                      collectables too, during this festival season. Visit Kayel at # 61, 3rd Block, 4th Main, Gokulam Main Road, Jayalakshmipuram.

