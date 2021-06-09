Politicians, sportspersons, organisations lend helping hand to the needy

June 9, 2021

Politicians, sportspersons and organisations are lending a helping hand by donating and distributing groceries, food packets and other items to ASHA, Health and Anganwadi workers, employees of various firms and the poor and the needy people to help them sustain during the current pandemic situation.

Krishnaraja MLA S.A. Ramdas distributed ration kits to ASHA and other Health Workers at a programme organised in CADA Office premises here recently. Speaking on the occasion, Ramdas, who is also a former BJP Minister, said that ASHA and Health Workers are working round-the-clock during this COVID crisis, risking their own health and life.

Noting that health workers, who are at the frontline in the battle against the deadly pandemic, have been rendering yeoman service to the society in these testing times, he said that it is the responsibility of everybody to recognise their services.

Pointing out that more than 100 ASHA and other Health Workers have been distributed ration kits, he appealed the people to follow COVID guidelines.

Corporators M.V. Ramprasad and B.V. Manjunath, Taluk Health Officer Dr. Mahadevaprasad, BJP leaders M. Vadivelu, Santosh, Hemanth Kumar, Manushaiv, Noor Fathima, Ravi, Muralidhar, Puneeth, Raju and others were present.

Pranavi S. Urs, an 18- year-old professional golfer and member of JW Golf Club in city, in association with GoSports Foundation has provided grocery kits for 75 caddies.

She has also provided grocery kits (each kit worth Rs. 1,000) for 25 employees of Mysore Race Club (MRC) Club House staff along with Vidhatri K. Urs and Jayraj Urs as a small gesture. Pranavi Urs is seen along with the staff of MRC.

Bhavasar Kshatriya Sri Chamundeshwari Seva Samithi distributed ration kits to about 100 tailors in Kuvempunagar limits. Samithi President L. Babu Tapse, Vice-President K. Gopalakrishnarao Kutnikar, Secretary J. Rajesh, Co-Secretary B.P. Manjunath Bagare, S.M. Vasudevarao Sintre, Sathya Patankar and others were present.