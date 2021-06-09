II PU exam cancelled: What about repeaters?
June 9, 2021

Sir,

This is regarding the cancellation of II PUC exams. The Karnataka Government has cancelled the exams for regular students.

But the question is what about repeaters and private candidates? They have been waiting for a long time to clear this exam and eke out a living.

It’s a humble request to raise voice against this category of students also as the Government has said that repeaters and private candidates have to write exam whenever the Government announces the dates and time-table.

– P.B. Pranav, Mysuru, 8.6.2021

