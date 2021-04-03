No power supply tomorrow (April 4, 2021)
No power supply tomorrow (April 4, 2021)

April 3, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Owing to emergency maintenance works, power supply will be disrupted on April 4 from 9 am to 5 pm in the following areas: EHT Consumers, J.K. Tyres Main and Radial, Mysore Steels and surrounding areas.

K.V. Metagalli Power Distribution Centre

Metagalli, Brindavan Layout, Lokanayakanagar, Jayadevanagar, BM Srinagar, Hebbal areas, Subramanyanagar, Basavanagudi, SBM Bank, Lakshmikanthanagar, Sankranti Circle, Golden Bakery, KIADB Layout, Mayura Circle, Kavery Circle, Military Quarters, RBI, Vikrant Plant and surroundings of Shivamogga Steels, Belagola Industrial area, KRS Road, Byraveshwararanagar, Basaveshwaranagar, Metagalli Industrial area and surrounding areas.

Hebbal Power Distribution Centre: Hebbal and surrounding areas, Kumbarkoppal, Tollgate, Vanivilas Layout, Mahadeshwara Layout, Subhashnagar, Surya Bakery, Vijayanagar, Railway Layout, Abhishek Circle, Madegowda Circle, MG Koppal, Hampi Circle, Sangam Circle, surrounding areas of Archealogy Office, surrounding areas of L&T Factory and surrounding areas of Rane Madras, according to a press release from Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Executive Engineer.

