COVID War Room operations re-start

January 25, 2022

Helpline 0821-2424111 with 10 lines open for pandemic-related queries

By M.T. Yogesh Kumar

Mysore/Mysuru: With cases of COVID-19 surging at a rapid pace with more than 4,000 positives being reported every day, the District Administration has re-started the COVID War Room operations at the new District Office Complex in Siddartha Layout on Bannur Road.

Officials have already gathered details of hospital beds, including beds available in Government and Private Hospitals with real-time details of those occupied and vacant. The entire system and network which were in place during the second wave have been re-started.

District AYUSH Officer Dr. B.S. Seethalakshmi and MUDA Special Land Acquisition Officer Harshavardhan have been appointed as the Nodal Officers for the War Room. Over 62 Health Department staff, teachers and volunteers are attached to the War Room and they are working round-the-clock in shifts.

In the second wave, 60 staff worked in the War Room and in the present third wave, more staff and volunteers will be appointed to ease the pressure as the number of cases is rising every day. Yesterday, Mysuru district reported a total of 4,105 positive cases of COVID-19.

Yesterday was the third successive day when the number of positive COVID-19 cases crossed the 4,000 mark. On Saturday, 4,601 cases were reported and on Sunday, the district reported 4,359 cases.

Dr. Seethalakshmi told Star of Mysore that along with the War Room operations, COVID Helpline 0821-2424111 has been re-launched with 10 lines where people can call for any COVID-related queries. The list of daily positives is uploaded on the web portal accessed by the War Room staff in a particular format called ‘Service 33’ where the list that has the names and phone numbers of people testing positive is downloaded. Individual calls are made to each person by the War Room staff (triaging centre) to assess their health conditions and needs.

Every War Room employee is expected to call 150 to 200 positive persons and they work in three shifts — 8 am to 2 pm, 2 pm to 8 pm and 8 pm to 8 am. Lunch is provided to them on behalf of Sri Chamundeshwari Temple and infrastructure including computers, laptops, SIM cards and mobile phones are supplied by the District Administration.

During the calls, the health of the patients is assessed with details like space at home for isolation, number of family members, comorbidities, medication history, breathing issues if any. In case of serious illness, beds are arranged. “We even trace the primary and secondary contacts of the patients and take appropriate measures,” said Dr. Seethalakshmi.

“Learning from the past, where there was a delay in coordination and availability of data, we have already prepared details of beds in Private and Government Hospitals. The first 50 percent of beds will be reserved in these areas when cases rise. The list of beds fitted with oxygen, ICU and other categories is ready,” she said. As per the order issued by Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Dr. Bagadi Gautham, priority is given to fill the Government Hospitals. “Only if patients have any reservations in admitting to Government Hospitals, they are referred to Private Hospitals,” she added.