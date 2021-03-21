Covishield scarcity: District Health Officers resort to vaccine management

March 21, 2021

Soon, KSRTC drivers, conductors and Postmen to get jab

Fresh stock of COVID-19 vaccines expected next week

Mysore/Mysuru: With stock of Covishield vaccine depleting in Mysuru district, Health Department Officers have resorted to internal adjustment by withdrawing excess stock from Taluk General Hospitals and diverting it to District Hospital as ‘stopgap’ arrangement.

Till the fresh arrival of vaccine, the ASHA, Anganwadi and Health Volunteers have been strictly told not to mobilise people in rural areas for vaccination. Last week, the State Government had set them a weekly target of 70 beneficiaries per week.

Since yesterday, Covaxin, an indigenously developed vaccine by Bharat Biotech Laboratory, was being given to first dose takers. The Covishield vaccine was being administered only for those who had taken it as first dose last month.

Sources told Star of Mysore that information about the stock of Covishield available in each Taluk General Hospital, Primary Health Centres, Urban PHCs, JSS Hospital and Apollo BGS Hospital was being sought for lateral transfer of vaccine to the place of demand.

Districts have been told to manage with whatever stock available for time being.

No wastage of vaccine

In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s concern over the wastage of vaccine in some States, the State Health Department has given instructions to all District Officers to clearly tell all Government Hospitals, Taluk Hospitals and Primary Health Centres to open the vial only after sufficient number of beneficiaries come to vaccination booths. Accordingly, Covaxin vial must be opened after 20 persons come to Vaccination Centre. And similarly, Covishield vial must be opened after 10 beneficiaries gather at the booth.

KSRTC, Postal staff

The sources said drivers and conductors of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Postmen / Postwomen, irrespective of their age, will get the jab from next two to three days as per directions from State Health Department. This is being done following their contact with the general public and a special session for them would be held in District Hospital.