Creating fake Facebook account, posting obscene messages: Actress Pavithra Lokesh files plaint at CEN Police Station
June 30, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that some people had created a fake Facebook account in her name and were posting obscene messages causing mental harassment to her, Sandalwood actress Pavithra Lokesh has lodged a complaint in this regard at Cyber Crime, Economic Offences and Narcotics (CEN) Police Station in city.

In her complaint, she has stated that many fake accounts have been created in her name and defamatory posts are being posted. She has also stated that miscreants, after creating fake accounts, were spreading rumours and false news about her which was causing mental agony.

Based on the complaint, CEN Police, who have registered a case, have begun their investigation to trace the culprits.

