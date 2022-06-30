Kamakshi Hospital celebrates 49th Anniversary and Founder’s Day
Mysore/Mysuru: Kamakshi Hospital, one of the major and prestigious Hospitals of the city, located in Kuvempunagar, celebrated its 49th Anniversary and Founder’s Day at the Hospital premises on Wednesday.

Kamakshi Hospital, started in April,1973, is due to celebrate its Golden Jubilee celebrations next year. The Hospital, which was set up by late Bantwal Madhava Shenoy and late Sulochana Madhava Shenoy couple, with a purpose of providing affordable medical care, established its second branch at J.P. Nagar in the city two years ago, as an extension of its health service to the society.

Over the years, Kamakshi Hospital in Kuvempunagar, has grown enormously and turned  into a 250-bed Multi-Speciality Hospital, with all medical facilities, while the new Hospital at J.P.Nagar is a 110-bed capacity Hospital.

In a recent survey conducted by a Kannada News Channel, Kamakshi Hospital was rated as the best among Multi-Speciality Hospitals in the city. Thanks to the relentless efforts of Mahesh Shenoy, the Managing Trustee and grandson of late Madhava Shenoy and Sulochana Shenoy couple and the Hospital’s Administrator Dr. K.R. Kamath, the Hospital has reached greater heights, providing efficient medical care to the population.

Another interesting fact is that Dr. K.R. Kamath has an exceptional record of not taking leave even for a day during his entire service.

The Hospital, along with its Anniversary, also celebrated Founder’s Day on June 29, marking the birth anniversary of Founder late Madhava Shenoy.

As part of the Anniversary, meritorious children of the Hospital’s Ward Boys and Ayahs were presented with Pratibha Puraskar as is the practice every year. Also, four students of the Hospital staff who scored high marks in II PUC were given cash prize. Besides, Dr. Anuradha Prabhu, who is serving as a Senior Doctor at the Hospital for the past 25 years, was felicitated on the occasion.

Hospital Managing Trustee Mahesh Shenoy, Joint Managing Trustee Ashok Shenoy, Trustee Vishwanath Rao and his wife Jayanti Vishwanath Rao, Trustee Suresh Rao, Hospital Administrator Dr. K.R. Kamath, Medical Superintendent Dr. C. Umesh Kamath, Raghulal & Co. Proprietor N. Raghavan and others were present.

